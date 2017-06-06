MOTÖRHEAD: Through The Ages Video Game Now Available; New Video Trailer Streaming

Not content with cornering the adult pleasure toy market, Motörhead has entered the videogame space, reports Licensing.biz.

In partnership with Haemimont Games, the band has launched its own videogame experience, Motörhead: Through the Ages.

Included as part of the RPG fantasy title, Victor Vran: Overkill Edition, Motörhead: Through The Ages is available for the Playstation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC and Mac and features a raft of the group’s most iconic tracks, uniquely remastered for the game.

The original studio recordings are accompanied by a collection of in-game worlds, weapons, special abilities and bosses each inspired by Motörhead.

“Lemmy was so excited about this game and when he wasn’t having the time of his life, he would always be sending new designs over to the game studio,” said Phil Campbell, Motörhead. “I am delighted with the result, as I know Lemmy would have been, and for any Motörhead fan, this is another amazing way to connect with the band.”

In a deal brokered by the band’s worldwide merchandising agent, Global Merchandising Services, Jens Drinkwater, added: “Motörhead: Through The Ages lives and breathes Motörhead. The team at Haemimont took incredible care to deliver a truly authentic experience, with the help of the band I have no doubt this has been accomplished.”

Tracks featured in the game include “Motörhead”, “Overkill”, “Stay Clean”, “Bomber”, “Ace Of Spades” and more.

To celebrate the launch, a limited edition collector’s bundle is now available to purchase, featuring the latest Motörhead licensed merchandise.

According to the official website, Motörhead: Through The Ages is a wild tour through the mythos of the loudest band in the world! Bring the mighty Snaggletooth back to life with the help of Lemmy and Lloyd Kaufman! Harness the powers of the immortal Motörhead to defeat frightening new enemies in three demon-infested worlds intertwined with the songs of the band.

Check out a new trailer below, and find more details at victorvran.com/moterhead.