MOTÖRHEAD To Launch Motörhead Premium Dark Rum

Brands For Fans has announced the launch of Motörhead Premium Dark Rum.

As with every beverage the band put their name to, it’s been a hands-on affair with no detail left unchecked. Quality, craftsmanship and a total no bull-attitude has defined these releases, and the Motörhead Rum is not treated differently.

The Motörhead Rum has been aged for 8 years in ex-bourbon barrels, which in the world of rums puts it in the finest quality corner. The aging has been done with the Solera process, meaning that as the oldest rum is pulled from the cask, younger rum is added to mature in the same cask. The result is a smooth dark brown rum with a balanced sweetness and notes of arrack, vanilla and dried fruits.

Yvonne Wener, business manager at Brands For Fans says: “We cannot begin to express how proud we are to have been given the opportunity to work closely with Motörhead over the years, releasing quality drinks in all forms. The most dedicated, wonderful guys one could ever ask for, and true gentlemen in every sense. While we miss them more than anything, we are thrilled to be able to contribute to the band’s legacy with the Motörhead Rum, which we hope the Motörhead fans and friends of rum will enjoy equally.”

Official release date is December 1st. Read the full story at brandsforfans.se.

Motörhead released their Röad Crew beer, brewed by Kalamazoo, MI's Arcadia Brewing Company over the summer.

"I'm very happy to say that Röad Crew beer is now out in the US," says Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee. "It's been way too long, but now it has arrived. I encourage our North American friends to get out there and enjoy it right now!"

Röad Crew is an American IPA and sits around 6.2% ABV. This is a crushable hop-forward India Pale Ale with attitude that showcases a floral and citrussy hop character with just the right amount of malt sweetness. Röad Crew beer is perfect for all rock, beer and hop heads and goes down especially well whilst listening to Motörhead at a wonderfully obscene, lawn-killing volume. Röad Crew will be available in bottles, cans, keg and even cask.

Röad Crew will be available initially in the Great Lakes region of the US. There will be further regional launches throughout the US in the near future, with the goal of providing every rock and beer fan with the beer that's "LÖUDER THAN EVERYTHING ELSE".

For further information regarding Röad Crew coming to your favorite retail location, please check motorhead-beer.com for updates or the official Motörhead Beer Facebook, Instagram pages.