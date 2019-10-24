MOTÖRHEAD To Launch Rock’N'Roll Rebellion Spirits Portfolio In The UK

Motörhead are set to launch a portfolio of unique spirits in the UK this month. The three spirits - Motörhead Premium Dark Rum, Motörhead Vödka and Motörhead Single Malt Whisky - have been crafted with the band’s signature charisma and attitude in mind.

Aged for eight years in ex-bourbon barrels, the Premium Dark Rum originates from the Dominican Republic and is full-bodied with notes of chocolate, arrack and vanilla, with a spicy finish. Motörhead Vödka is smooth enough to drink solo over ice, yet still bold enough to stand out in the crowd when combined with your favourite mixer. The Motörhead Single Malt Whisky is made in collaboration with Swedish whisky legends, Mackmyra, and their Master Blender, Angela D’Orazio.

Sarah Gandy, Marketing Head of Marketing at Marussia Brands says: “The team couldn’t be more excited to be working on the Motörhead brand. We feel that there’s an exciting opportunity to utilise the incredible distilling of Angela D’orazio skills with the rebel spirit of Motörhead in the bars of the UK and homes of the UK Rum, Whiskey and Vodka fans.”

Further details to follow.