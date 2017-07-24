MOTÖRHEAD To Release Under Cöver Album In September; Includes Unreleased Version Of DAVID BOWIE’s "Heroes”; Video Trailer

One thing Lemmy Kilmister, Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee liked to do throughout their years together in Motörhead was grab a favorite song by another artist and give it a good old fashioned 'Motörheading'. To run them through the Motörizer, if you will. To rock them, roll them and even give them an extra twist and edge.

In celebration of some of those finest moments, the band will release Under Cöver, a collection of some of their best covers, and a collection which will include the previously unreleased version of David Bowie's timeless classic "Heroes". Recorded during the Bad Magic sessions in 2015 by Cameron Webb, and was one of the last songs the band recorded together.

Under Cöver will be available in 1CD (digipack), 1x 180g black vinyl in gatefold, Super Deluxe boxset (1CD digipack, 1x 180g black vinyl and VIP guest pass), digital audio and MFiT audio. A video trailer can be found below.

"It's such a great Bowie song, one of his best, and I could only see great things coming out of it from us, and so it proved to be," says Phil Campbell, "and Lemmy ended up loving our version."

"He was very, very proud of it," says Mikkey Dee, "not only because it turned out so well but because it was fun! Which is what projects like this should be - fun!"

To that ethic, the rest of the album contains loud and proud, raucous and raging rock 'n' roll takes on the likes of "God Save The Queen" (Sex Pistols), "Cat Scratch Fever" (Ted Nugent), "Rockaway Beach" (The Ramones), “Breaking The Law" (Judas Priest) and "Whiplash" (Metallica) which earned the band a Grammy in 2005 for Best Metal Performance.

"We were happy with them at the time and we're happy with them now!" affirms Campbell, whilst Dee says, "We should remember that it's about having some fun with songs that we all loved."

If that doesn't have you scrambling for your music delivery device, then check your pulse pronto. Or just start scrambling for a copy of Under Cöver immediately. You won't be sorry.

Under Cöver tracklisting:

“Breaking The Law” (Produced by Cameron Webb) 2008

“God Save The Queen” (Produced by Bob Kulick and Bruce Bouillet) 2000

“Heroes” (Produced by Cameron Webb) 2015

“Starstruck” (Produced by Cameron Webb) 2014

“Cat Scratch Fever” (Produced by Peter Solley) 1992

“Jumpin' Jack Flash” (Produced by Bob Kulick and Bruce Bouillet) 2001

“Sympathy For The Devil” (Produced by Cameron Webb) 2015

“Hellraiser” (Produced by Billy Sherwood) 1992

“Rockaway Beach” (Mixed by Cameron Webb) 2002

“Shoot 'Em Down” (Produced by Bob Kulick and Bruce Bouillet) 2001

“Whiplash” (Produced by Bruce Bouillet and Bob Kulick) 2005

Trailer: