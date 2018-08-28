MOTÖRHEAD - Victor Vran: Overkill Edition Now Available For Nintendo Switch; Video Trailer

Late Motörhead frontman Lemmy started working on the Victor Vran game in 2014 and today sees the launch on Nintendo Switch. Check out the trailer below, and look out for Lemmy in the game!

Victor Vran is the critically acclaimed Action RPG from Haemimont Games, free from the chains of classes and skill trees, Victor Vran allows you to define your character by choosing a loadout to suit your play style - and even adapt on the fly.

A message from the official Victor Vran website states: "We're delighted to finally be at launch day, or slay day, for Victor Vran on Nintendo Switch! Enabling our fans to play wherever, whenever and with whomever they chose is a dream come true for the team, who first starting drawing up plans for a new ARPG way back in 2014!

"Victor Vran: Overkill Edition offers so much critically acclaimed content that will bring hundreds of hours of enjoyment to Switch players, as the biggest ARPG on handhelds released so far! Both players and retail have been calling out for a true ARPG on the Nintendo Switch and we’re thrilled that the team at Haemimont games has delivered a truly exceptional title. You can learn more about the game by either visiting our Product Page, or the official website.

"Avid Victor Vran fans can grab the Motörhead Collector’s Edition now from the Wired store, packed to the rafters with exclusive Motörhead goodies, presented in a stunning Snaggletooth embossed collector’s tin.

About Victor Vran: Victor Vran is an award-winning, isometric action RPG that encourages players to venture and vanquish to their liking. Players can forge their own personal version of Victor by utilizing a vast array of powerful weapons, game-changing outfits, and wicked, spell-like demon powers. Take on waves of demons and clever boss monsters alone, on the couch alongside an ally, or online as a team of four - and emerge victorious.

