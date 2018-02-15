MOTÖRHEAD - Visions Of Motörhead Photo Book Due In April; Pre-Order Now

Wymer Publishing has set April 20th as the release date for the new book, Visions Of Motörhead. The title was previously published as Motörhead In Full Flight, a limited edition hardback book in its own flight case with a set of prints.

This soft cover version is a predominantly photographic book of largely unpublished, never before seen images brings together a mixture of concert photos and off stage shots from the late 70s through to the late 80s, covering the classic lineup with Phil Taylor and Eddie Clarke through to the four-man lineup with Phil Campbell, Würzel and Pete Gill.

Photos are from the collections of concert photographer Alan Perry and Tony Mottram who photographed the band on numerous occasions for Sounds and Raw magazines. The never before seen images include shots from recording sessions and video shoots plus back stage at the tenth anniversary gig at Hammersmith, June 1985. There are even some hilarious photos of Lemmy during a beer tasting session and many more of the band's legendary frontman as you have never seen him before!

Order by March 24th and have your name included in the book on a dedicated fan page.

* Editorial note from Wymer Publishing: This book requires total independent editorial control. It has not been authorized or approved by Motörhead or their management. It has not been approved by past or present members or their management.