MOTÖRHEAD - WackenTV Uploads LEMMY KILMISTER Farewell Video

Wacken Open Air bowed its head to late Motörhead legend, Lemmy Kilmister, who died on December 28th, 2015.

“For this special occasion the Motörhead bomber was brought on stage one last time while a farewell movie was played on the festival screens. Lemmy's bandmates Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee brought friends of the band onto the stage and found consoling words. Farewell Lemmy…”

Watch the touching tribute below: