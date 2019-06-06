MOTÖRHEAD: Where Is Lemmy? - Officially Licensed Search-And-Find Book Coming In November

Motörhead: Where is Lemmy?, the officially licensed search-and-find book from Fantoons and creative director David Calcano, is due for release on November 5.

This official Motörhead hardcover volume features 14 double-spread pages filled with search-and-find art inspired by Motörhead's classic albums. Try to find Lemmy living the fast life in the middle of the chaos, sex, drugs and rock n’ roll across these amazing pages jam-packed with rock n’ roll.

The hardcover book is 12.5 x 9.5 inches. 32 pages and 14 Motörhead worlds.

David Calcano is the creative director of Fantoons, an animation studio based in Los Angeles. David was born in Caracas, Venezuela and has been watching cartoons ever since he was inside his mom’s belly. As an adult, he moved to the UK where he worked as a systems engineer until he dropped his career many years ago, to pursue his true dream: to build an animation studio, create cartoons and publish books that combine music and creative art.

"We are honored to work with some of the best companies and artists around the world: Motörhead, Rush, Frank Zappa, Steve Martin, Poison, Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys, Mr. Big, Universal Music, and Ole, among many others!"