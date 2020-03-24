MOTOROWL Release Official Live Video For "Norma Jean"
Without any shows to attend and the instruction to stay away from others as much as possible, German psychedelic rockers Motorowl provide a special goodie for you. Check out the live video for “Norma Jean”, which was shot in November 2019 at UT Connewitz in Leipzig.
Motorowl comment: "If you’ve ever been to a Motorowl show, you know that our last song is always 'Norma Jean'. It’s about the dramatic thing of living in a world wich stares at you and your only way to hide is to pass away. Norma talked to the people for the very last time in 1962. She talked about happiness, being nice to each other and how to socialize. A few days later she decided to leave. This song is about socializing in
many ways."
Upcoming Motorowl shows (not postponed yet):
July
25 - Freisenbüttel, Germany - Burning Q Festival
August
8 - Schlotheim, Germany - Party.San Festival
September
12 - Poland - Summer Dying Loud Festival
Motorowl are:
Max Hemmann - Guitar, Vocals
Vinzenz Steiniger - Guitar
Martin Scheibe - Drums
Tim Camin - Bass
Daniel Dettlev - Keys