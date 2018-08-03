MOURNING GREY Premiers "Scarred" Music Video

Phoenix-based hard rock/alternative metal band Mourning Grey have released a video for "Scarred", from the band's new Hollow EP, which is available now on digital outlets worldwide via Pavement Entertainment.

The video focuses on the foursome playing to the backdrop of a harsh desert with a plane covered in graffiti. Clearly, the emotions in "Scarred" are as raw as the elements of the barren landscape in the video. Mourning Grey does not hold back, belting out the vocals and instrumentals in this gutsy track about heartbreak.

While the song talks about the scars and depression heartbreak leaves you with, vocalist Benjamin Chapman notes, "In the end, 'Scarred' talks about living with the sickness. Even a person who has been destroyed and terrorized can overcome it."

Lineup:

Benjamin Chapman - Vocals

Chris Jeter - Drums

Dave Vaughan - Bass