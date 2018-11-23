MOURNING SIGN To Release Contra Mundum Album In December; "Nest Of Vipers" Track Streaming

Swedish progressive death mongers, Mourning Sign, will release their third album, Contra Mundum, on December 20th via Orchestrated Misery Recordings. The new song "Nest Of Vipers", as well as a teaser video, can be found below.

Having formed in 1992 near Hallstahammer, Sweden, the band quickly hit the studio with their debut recording Last Chamber, which helped secure a recording contract with the Italian label Godhead. The following year the band released the mini-CD Alienor (1993) followed by the self-titled Mourning Sign (1995). Both received favorable reviews from the media, but the band's second full length, Multiverse (1996), left many scribes and followers stunned! Multiverse set the standard for progressive death metal, but alas the following year the band simply went on hiatus. Members eventually started new projects (Sweden's Amaran one of several) and continued to churn out progressive-sounding material over the years.

Having reformed in 2016, Mourning Sign sought to continue their attitude and achievements, thus creating their third album, Contra Mundum (meaning in Latin to defy or oppose everyone else). Recorded in the year 2018, this release will be limited to only 500 copies, and features some incredible guitar work from Kari Kainulainen and Petri Aho.

Tracklisting:

"Dualism"

"Homage To A Dying World"

"Nest Of Vipers"

"Sights Of Woe"

"The Defiant Pupil"

"These Scars"

"Who Will Crown The King"

"Sleep"

"White Light"

"The Devils We Adore"

"Nest Of Vipers":

Nest of vipers by Mourning Sign

Teaser: