MR. BIG Bassist BILLY SHEEHAN On The Passing Of PAT TORPEY - "One Of The Finest Rock Drummers The World Has Ever Known"

"My dear friends," begins Mr. Big bassist Billy Sheehan.

"I'm sorry to be the bearer of such sad news. Pat Torpey has been my closest friend in music for over thirty years. He passed away yesterday (February 7th) from complications as a result of Parkinson's disease. Pat was one of the finest human beings I've ever had the privilege of knowing, and the honor of working with."

"All of us in Mr. Big had nothing but the highest respect and admiration for him. He is loved by anyone and everyone who ever met him. And surely one of the finest rock drummers the world has ever known."

"Please keep his sweet wife and wonderful son in your prayers."

"I Love You, Pat. You made the world a better place. We will miss you. We will never forget you. Rest In Peace, my brother."

Mr. Big were back in Europe recently in support of their latest album, Defying Gravity. Metal Express Radio's Mick Burgess caught up with lead singer Eric Martin to talk about the tour and the new album. He also talks candidly about the illness (Parkinson's) affecting drummer Pat Torpey and how their camaraderie and friendship and his musical creativity means that he will always be the most important part of Mr. Big and without him, the band would not continue.