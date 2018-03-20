MR. BIG Frontman ERIC MARTIN Guest On New HARTMANN Single; Video Shoot Complete

Guitarist / vocalist Oliver Hartmann (Avantasia, Echoes) has issued the following update:

"Back from the video shoot yesterday for the song/single 'Simple Man' -a duet featuring the great Eric Martin (Mr. Big) - yep, now Mr.X is official - from the forthcoming Hartmann album Hands On The Wheel'. Despite the fxxxxxg cold weather we all had loads of fun and warmed up ourselves with tea, coffee and hot slivovitz with honey. Especially the last one works more than great.



Thanks a lot to the whole team of Rock Antenne, Oliver Barth, Jürgen Votava, Basti, my better half Birgit Pezenka and everybody else who helped making yesterday a great day! Stay tuned for more news about the release."

For information and updates on Hartmann check out the official website here.



