MR. BIG Guitarist PAUL GILBERT Added To Masters Of Metal II Camp

Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp has announced the addition of legendary guitarist Paul Gilbert of Mr. Big and Racer X to the camp featuring Megadeth's Dave Mustaine and Zakk Wylde of Ozzy Osbourne and Black Label Society at our Masters of Metal II camp, where you will jam at the private Rock and Roll facility with all of these incredible musicians and then take the legendary stage at the infamous Whisky A Go Go with Zakk Wylde. The camp will take place in Hollywood, CA on April 19th-22nd.

Paul Gilbert is best known for being the co-founder of the band Mr. Big. He was also a member of Racer X, with whom he released several albums. Following Mr. Big's disbandment in 1996, Gilbert launched a solo career, for which he has released numerous solo albums, and featured in numerous collaborations and guest appearances on other musicians' albums.

Gilbert has been voted fourth-best on GuitarOne magazine's "Top 10 Greatest Guitar Shredders of All Time". He has also ranked in Guitar World's "50 Fastest Guitarists of All Time" list.

Also available at this camp is The Ultimate Backstage Pass fan package-for the non-musician man or woman who always wanted to come to Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp. Attendees will participate in the Q&A sessions and watch the amazing jams and performances with all the amazing headliners along with the incredible rock star counselors. Attend master classes; attend the opening night party and all-star counselor jam as well as the live performances at Lucky Strike and the Whisky A Go Go on the legendary Sunset Strip plus much more.

Don't forget your tickets to The Whisky show featuring Zakk Wylde.

Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp is a non-competitive atmosphere designed for all levels of musicians and music enthusiasts. Participants are placed in bands with like-minded people and skill level to make for an off-the-charts experience.

For additional information, visit rockcamp.com or call 888.762.BAND.