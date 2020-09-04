MR. BIG Guitarist PAUL GILBERT Demos His Signature Ibanez PGMM31; Video

Now players with smaller hands can enjoy the quirky and iconic looks of Paul Gilbert's full-size models, while flying up and down their very own maple Ibanez neck. High-gain tones are on full display with a duo of Ibanez's Infinity humbucking pickups. And true to many of Gilbert's larger models, the PGMM31 boasts a hardtail bridge that keeps your tuning rock solid. Now there's a Paul Gilbert signature Ibanez for everyone!

