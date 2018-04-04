MR. BIG Guitarist PAUL GILBERT Talks Rhythmic Playing - "My Challenge As A Teacher Is To Make That Exciting To The Student" (Video)

Mitch Gallagher at Sweetwater Sound is joined by world-renowned guitarist Paul Gilbert (Mr. Big, Racer X) in the clip below. An outstanding player, engaging teacher, and all-around nice guy, Gilbert talks about his latest Ibanez guitar, how his approach to guitar has evolved over the years, and much more.

The Rock N' Roll Fantasy Camp: Ultimate Guitar Experience is a program designed for guitarists to promote the growth and development of your guitar and musical skill set. The all new Ultimate Guitar Experience breaks all-new ground by providing an educational approach. Space is limited.

Ultimate Guitar Experience is a once in a lifetime event where you will experience a hands-on approach from well-known musical teachers who have taught at such prestigious schools such as Berklee College of Music and The Musicians Institute, as well as attending master classes with legendary rock stars Paul Gilbert (Mr. Big), Dave Mustaine (Megadeth), Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) and more.

The three-day event is on sale now at this location.

About Rock N' Roll Fantasy Camp:

"Rock N' Roll Fantasy Camp is a non-competitive atmosphere designed for all levels of musicians and music enthusiasts. Participants are placed in bands with like-minded people and skill level to make for an off-the-charts experience

For our attendees, this is a life changing experience. Some of the attendees play well and even gave up careers as musicians to become CEOs and lawyers. Some attendees can’t play at all. What they all have in common is passion for rock music. At Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp they all get to pursue their passion – and meet, and play with the artists who became the soundtrack of their lives.

David Fishof is the founder and creator of the famed Rock N' Roll Fantasy Camp where rock dreams become reality. Past rock star camp headliners have included Jeff Beck, Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath), Brian Wilson (Beach Boys), Roger Daltrey (The Who), Joe Perry (Aerosmith) Def Leppard, Alice Cooper, Sammy Hagar, Gene Simmons (KISS), Warren Haynes (Allman Brothers, Gov’t Mule), David Crosby, Bill Wyman (The Rolling Stones), Slash, Bret Michaels (Poison), Cheap Trick, Ginger Baker (Cream) Vince Neil (Motley Crue), among others.

For additional information, please visit www.rockcamp.com or call 888.762.BAND."