MR. BIG Guitarist PAUL GILBERT To Release Behold Electric Guitar Album In May; "Havin' It" Music Video Posted

Paul Gilbert and Music Theories Recordings / Mascot Label Group have announced a May 17 global release date for a new studio album, titled Behold Electric Guitar. A video for the lead track “Havin' It” can be seen below. Pre-order the new album here.

Gilbert shares, "I finally wrote a song with long guitar solos! It took me decades to stretch beyond my pop song structure habits, and it feels great to be FREE, and just play, and play, and play. The song still has melodies and themes, and those were inspired by the idea that when you have something good... You still want MORE. Havin' it... don't make me stop wantin' it!"

After his recent move to Portland, Oregon, he set out to connect with the best and grooviest musicians in the area, and record an album in his brand-new hometown. Brian Foxworth (drums) and Asher Fulero (keyboards) were both obvious choices to play Paul's mix of rock, blues, jazz, and pop flavors. When Paul's regular Portland bassist Kelly Lemieux was unavailable (due to his touring with Buckcherry), Paul reached out to New Orleans bass legend, Roland Guerin. Roland came to Portland weeks before the recording dates for intense rehearsing and arranging sessions.

With the band complete, Paul enlisted legendary producer and engineer John Cuniberti. John is well known for his work with Joe Satriani, but Paul was primarily interested in John's expertise with "one mic" recording. Paul explains, "It's so easy to make albums with overdubbing and editing these days, but I really prefer playing live and just getting the music to sound right because the musicians, the songs, and the performances are good." After hearing Paul's band, John recommended a few more mics, but still agreed that the music worked best as live performances with no overdubs. "There is not one overdub on the record. Everything you hear is four guys jamming, listening to each other, and making room for each other. The music almost mixes itself that way! And it's just a great mindset to have. When you know that you won't be fixing or adding parts later... It keeps your mind very active to get things right!"

Tracklisting:

“Havin' It”

“I Own A Building”

“Everywhere That Mary Went”

“Love Is The Saddest Thing”

“Sir, You Need To Calm Down”

“Let That Battery Die”

“Blues For Rabbit”

“Every Snare Drum”

“A Snake Just Bit My Toe”

“I Love My Lawnmower”

“A Herd Of Turtles”

“Things Can Walk To You.

"Havin' It" video:

Paul Gilbert will be touring globally to support the release. Confirmed North American appearances are listed below.

May

31 - Westland, MI - The Token Lounge

June

2 - Cleveland, OH - Music Box Supper Club

6 - Ardmore, PA - The Ardmore Music Hall

8 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

9 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage

11-13 - New York, NY - Iridium Jazz Club

17 - Nashville, TN - City Winery