MR. BIG Live At Wacken Open Air 2018; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Posted

Hard rockers Mr. Big hit the Louder Stage at the 29th edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in summer 2018. High quality video footage of the band's entire set can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy"

"Rock & Roll Over"

"Alive & Kickin'"

"Take Cover"

"Green-Tinted Sixties Mind"

"Price You Gotta Pay"

"Open Your Eyes"

"Wild World"

"Around The World"

"Addicted To That Rush"

"To Be With You"

"Colorado Bulldog"