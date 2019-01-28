MR. BIG Live At Wacken Open Air 2018; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Posted

January 28, 2019, 2 hours ago

news hard rock mr. big

MR. BIG Live At Wacken Open Air 2018; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Posted

Hard rockers Mr. Big hit the Louder Stage at the 29th edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in summer 2018. High quality video footage of the band's entire set can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy"
"Rock & Roll Over"
"Alive & Kickin'"
"Take Cover"
"Green-Tinted Sixties Mind"
"Price You Gotta Pay"
"Open Your Eyes"
"Wild World"
"Around The World"
"Addicted To That Rush"
"To Be With You"
"Colorado Bulldog"



Featured Audio

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM – “Demolition Man” (AFM)

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM – “Demolition Man” (AFM)

Featured Video

FALLLEN LEGION Premieres "Monster Reborn"

FALLLEN LEGION Premieres "Monster Reborn"

Latest Reviews