MR. BIG Live In Manila; Official After Movie Streaming

Back on October 12th, Mr. Big made their much-awaited return to the Philippines. Check out this recap video of the band's trip to Manila.

The band's latest album, Defying Gravity, deftly showcases that patented Mr. Big blend of crunch and melody, from the freight-train ride of opening cut "Open Your Eyes" to the harmony-laden wonderment of "Damn I'm In Love Again" to the grateful/wistful nostalgia of "1992" (recalling the days when the band was flying high atop the singles charts with their international #1 smash "To Be With You") to the barnburning slide-blues closer, "Be Kind”. Overall, Defying Gravity is prime evidence that the only thing Mr. Big remains tethered to is their ongoing pursuit of achieving creative excellence.

Defying Gravity tracklisting:

“Open Your Eyes”

“Defying Gravity”

“Everybody Needs A Little Trouble”

“Damn I’m In Love Again”

“Mean To Me”

“Nothing Bad (About Feeling Good)”

“Forever And Back”

“She’s All Coming Back To Me Now”

“1992”

“Nothing At All”

“Be Kind”

DVD contents:

“Defying Gravity” (music video)

“Everybody Needs A Little Trouble” (music video)

Making of Defying Gravity (video)

Making of “Everybody Needs A Little Trouble” (video)

Track by track interview

“Defying Gravity” video:

“Forever And Back”:

“Mean To Me”:

“Everybody Needs A Little Trouble” video:

"1992":

The Making of "1992”: