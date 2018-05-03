MR. BIG Premiers Official "Alive And Kickin'" Video From Upcoming Live From Milan Release

Mr. Big have launched a new live video for the song "Alive and Kickin'", taken from their upcoming release Live From Milan. Watch the clip below. Live From Milan"will be released July 13th on 2CD+Blu-Ray Combo Pack, 3xLP, and MP3 (audio only). Pre-order here.

Following the release of their 2017 album Defying Gravity, Mr. Big set out on a trek that took them all over the world to promote the new release in a live setting. Anyone who has ever had the distinct pleasure of seeing the band live knows that the virtuoso musicianship and incredible vocals are on full display in this setting. By this time, drummer Pat Torpey's battle with Parkinson's Disease had been made public, but Pat toured with the band regardless and sat behind the drum kit for select songs, while also providing background vocals and percussion on other tracks when Matt Starr was taking his turn on the kit. Captured at a stop in Milan, IT, Live From Milan has a tracklisting that will surely satisfy long-time and newer fans of the band, and of course contains bass and guitar solos from the always entertaining and awe inspiring Billy Sheehan and Paul Gilbert, respectively. Sadly, this would be one of Pat Torpey's last performances with the band as he passed away from complications due to Parkinson's in early 2018.

The set captures a special moment in time for the band and also serves as a "greatest hits" of sorts as they hit on all their classic songs from the early albums as well as revered material from newer releases.

"The gig was packed, really no room to breathe and it was steaming hot in there but the energy and vibe that I was feeling from the guys in the band was that we were going to lean into it...ha I know that sounds cliché coming from me but it was true , there was no holding back . I've seen the video of this concert dozens of times now and it's us... hard and heavy and still kicking out the jams," says frontman Eric Martin.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1:

"Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy"

"American Beauty"

"Undertow"

"Alive And Kickin'"

"Temperamental"

"Just Take My Heart"

"Take Cover"

"Green-Tinted Sixties Mind"

"Everybody Needs A Little Trouble"

"Price You Gotta Pay"

Paul's Solo

"Open Your Eyes"

"Wild World"

"Damn I'm In Love Again"

Disc 2:

"Rock And Roll Over"

"Around The World"

Billy's Solo

"Addicted To That Rush"

"To Be With You"

"1992"

"Colorado Bulldog"

"Defying Gravity"

"Alive And Kickin'" video: