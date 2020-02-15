MR. BUNGLE - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire San Francisco Show Posted

Mr. Bungle’s Trevor Dunn, Mike Patton, and Trey Spruance were joined by Scott Ian (Anthrax, S.O.D.) and Dave Lombardo (Dead Cross, ex-Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies) for a string of shows this month, dubbed Mr. Bungle Plays The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny. The one-off tour saw the group playing the self-produced and self-released 1986 demo in its entirety, marking not only the first Mr. Bungle performances in 20 years but the first time these songs were played live in close to three decades.

On February 8th they played at the Warfield in San Francisco, CA. High quality fan-filmed video of the entire show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Won't You Be My Neighbor" (Fred Rogers cover)

"Anarchy Up Your Anus"

"Spreading The Thighs Of Death"

"Loss For Words" (Corrosion of Conformity cover)

"Glutton for Punishment"

"Malfunction" (Cro-Mags cover)

"Raping Your Mind"

"Just Sit There" (Crumbsuckers cover)

"Bungle Grind"

"Methamatics"

"Hell Awaits" (Slayer cover - instrumental intro only)

"Summer Breeze" (Seals & Crofts cover)

"Eracist"

"Cold War" (Siege cover)

"Hypocrites"

"Speak English Or Die" (Stormtroopers Of Death cover - changed to "Speak Spanish or Die")

"World Up My Ass" (Circle Jerks cover)

"You Lose" (7 Seconds cover)

"Sudden Death"

Encore:

"Fuck The USA" (The Exploited cover)