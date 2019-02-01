Multi-Cam Video Of DAVID LEE ROTH's Eat 'Em And Smile Band Featuring STEVE VAI, BILLY SHEEHAN And GREGG BISSONETTE Performing At NAMM 2019 Available

Guitarist Steve Vai, bassist Billy Sheehan and drummer Gregg Bissonette - members of David Lee Roth's original Eat 'Em And Smile band - performed the Talas classic "Shy Boy" and Queen's "Tie Your Mother Down" with Jeff Scott Soto (Sons Of Apollo, Yngwie Malmsteen) on vocals during the NAMM Show on Saturday, January 26th in Anaheim, CA. Multi-cam footage is now available and can be viewed courtesy of RYouLive and Ultimate Jam Night here.

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to bassist Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Sons Of Apollo, The Fell) on January 24th, 2018 at the Hall Of Heavy Metal History, where Sheehan was being inducted.

When asked if would be open to reuniting with the David Lee Roth Eat 'Em And Smile-era lineup, he said, "It's all up to Dave, if he decides to do it we are all ready to go and I would jump at it any minute."

He was then asked what is the greatest thing about David Lee Roth's character. Sheehan replied, "Entertainment is in his DNA and he has always got something interesting to say, he really has enhanced my life incredibly."

The photo above comes courtesy of Joe Schaeffer Photography and Jessica Chase of Ultimate Jam Night.