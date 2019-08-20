Multi-Instrumentalist / Producer LEO MORACCHIOLI Pays Tribute To THE PRODIGY With Metal Cover Of "Smack My Bitch Up" (Video)

Norway-based multi-instrumentalist Leo Moracchioli, who has made for himself releasing metal covers primarily of famous mainstream pop and rock songs, has paid tribute to The Prodigy with a metal cover of the band's 1997 hit, "Smack My Bitch Up". The official video for Moracchioli's rendition is available below.

Check out some of Moracchioli's previous works below.

Moracchioli plays all instuments himself as well as recording, mixing, mastering, shooting and editing the music and videos.