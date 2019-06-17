Multi-Instrumentalist / Producer LEO MORACCHIOLI Updates BON JOVI's "Livin' On A Prayer" For 2019

Norway-based multi-instrumentalist Leo Moracchioli, who has made for himself releasing metal covers primarily of famous mainstream pop and rock songs, has given the beloved Bon Jovi classic "Livin' On A Prayer", released in 1986, a 21st century update. The official video for Moracchioli's rendition is available below.

Check out some of his previous works below.

Moracchioli plays everything himself as well as recording, mixing, mastering, shooting and editing the music and videos.