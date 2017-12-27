Mumbai's OVERHUNG Sign With Test Your Metal Records; Moving Ahead Album To Be Reissued

Test Your Metal Records announce their latest signing, Mumbai rock 'n rollers Overhung for the re-release of their 2016 album, Moving Ahead.

The full length is an electrifying 10 tracks ready to blast from the stereo speakers and give fans that classic glam rock n' roll feel of the 70's and 80's. In their native country of India, the Mumbai rock band has been garnering praise along with their straight to the point lyrics about sex and more sex that they feel is still a topic too taboo to be spoken of.

Moving Ahead will be distributed in North America in 2018 (date to be determined) by Test Your Metal Records along with a new single to be released by the band entitled “King Of Dreams” at a later date.

TYM label A&R Mujeeb Basha comments: “The signing of Overhung may raise eyebrows, as it should. The band has already built a reputation in their home country rocking the foundations of ‘Hard Rock Cafes’ all over INDIA peddling their signature “Sex, Rum, and Rock&Roll!” Coming soon to North America through a partnership with TYMR, what you can expect is that Overhung will rock your socks off! The band has bold and audacious ideas and the cross-cultural partnership with Test Your Metal Records means 24/7 debauchery.”

Overhung vocalist Sujit Kumar adds: "We, at Overhung are really excited with the association with Test Your Metal Records. For a band that functions from different parts of the globe, Overhung has continued to write, record, release and tour and every year. Just as the album title "Moving Ahead" suggests, we've constantly moved ahead in some way or the other. Looking forward to taking the debauchery to North American shores."

Tracklisting:

"Sex Machine"

"Insane"

"Waiting"

"I Don’t Believe Her"

"Through The Slime"

"Waste"

"I Am I"

"Must Drink"

"Casual Bitch"

"You Think You’re So Cool"

Album and live band lineup:

Sujit Kumar - Vocals

Howard Pereira - Guitars

Crosby Fernandes - Bass

Sheldon Dixon - Drums