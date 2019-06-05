MUNICIPAL WASTE Announce Co-Headlining US Tour With NAPALM DEATH; Support From SICK OF IT ALL And TAKE OFFENSE

Richmond, Virginia's Municipal Waste are jumping on the road with UK grindcore band, Napalm Death, for a co-headlining US tour. The 17-date trek will kick-off in Dallas on October 3 and visit New York, Chicago and Denver before ending on October 23 in Los Angeles. Opening the night are New York hardcore legends, Sick Of It All, and hardcore punk/thrash metal band, Take Offense.

Municipal Waste's Tony Foresta comments, "Ohhh, I'm exhausted. I've been on this street a thousand times. It's never looked so strange. The faces... so cold. In the distance, a child is crying. Fatherless... a bastard child, perhaps. My back aches... my heart aches... but my feet (stops to look at feet)... my feet are resilient! Thank God I took off my heels, and put on my... HIMALAYAN WALKING SHOES! Also this tour is going to rule. Yes!"

Dates:

October

3 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live*

4 - Austin, TX - Mohawk*

5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall*

6 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

7 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade*

9 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

10 - Croydon, PA - Neshaminy Creek Brewery

12 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom #

13 - Worcester, MA - Rock N Shock Festival

14 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater

16 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater

17 - Chicago, IL - Metro Friday

18 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

19 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

22 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

23 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom %

* - plus Revocation, Voivod, Psycroptic, Skeletal Remains, Conjurer

# - plus Dropdead

% - plus Evildead