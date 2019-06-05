MUNICIPAL WASTE Announce Co-Headlining US Tour With NAPALM DEATH; Support From SICK OF IT ALL And TAKE OFFENSE
June 5, 2019, 2 hours ago
Richmond, Virginia's Municipal Waste are jumping on the road with UK grindcore band, Napalm Death, for a co-headlining US tour. The 17-date trek will kick-off in Dallas on October 3 and visit New York, Chicago and Denver before ending on October 23 in Los Angeles. Opening the night are New York hardcore legends, Sick Of It All, and hardcore punk/thrash metal band, Take Offense.
Municipal Waste's Tony Foresta comments, "Ohhh, I'm exhausted. I've been on this street a thousand times. It's never looked so strange. The faces... so cold. In the distance, a child is crying. Fatherless... a bastard child, perhaps. My back aches... my heart aches... but my feet (stops to look at feet)... my feet are resilient! Thank God I took off my heels, and put on my... HIMALAYAN WALKING SHOES! Also this tour is going to rule. Yes!"
Dates:
October
3 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live*
4 - Austin, TX - Mohawk*
5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall*
6 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
7 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade*
9 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
10 - Croydon, PA - Neshaminy Creek Brewery
12 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom #
13 - Worcester, MA - Rock N Shock Festival
14 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater
16 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater
17 - Chicago, IL - Metro Friday
18 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
19 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater
20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
22 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's
23 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom %
* - plus Revocation, Voivod, Psycroptic, Skeletal Remains, Conjurer
# - plus Dropdead
% - plus Evildead