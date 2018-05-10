MUNICIPAL WASTE Announce East Coast Tour Dates

Richmond Virginia's Municipal Waste is heading out on an east coast tour this June. The mini run will kick off on June 12th at Ottobar in Baltimore and conclude on Jun 17th at the Alchemy in Rhode Island. Joining them on select dates are Ganggreen, Dropdead, and Savage Master.

Dates:

June

12 - Ottobar - Baltimore, ND

13 - Rocks Off Convert Cruise - New York, NY **

14 - One Center Square - Easton, PA

15 - The Stone Church - Brattleboro, VT *

16 - Rock Fest - Montebello, QC

17 - Alchemy - Providence, RI *

* with Dropdead

** with Ganggreen

On June 9th, Municipal Waste is teaming up with labelmates Comeback Kid to celebrate the 6th anniversary of Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company. Opening the all-ages event is Mind Power and Activate. Details and tickets here.