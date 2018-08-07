MUNICIPAL WASTE Announce The Speed Of The Wizard Co-Headlining Tour With HIGH ON FIRE

On November 2nd, Richmond, Virginia's Municipal Waste will embark on a highly anticipated 17-date co-headlining US trek with California heavy rockers High On Fire. The Speed Of The Wizard tour will kick-off in Dallas and visit Brooklyn, Boston, and Denver before concluding in Santa Ana on November 26th. Direct support for the tour will be none other than Portland thrash metallers Toxic Holocaust and Fresno’s Haunt.

Tony Foresta comments, "We’re really excited to be teaming up with our brothers in High on Fire to put together this sweet package of killer bands. We couldn’t be more pleased with how everything came together. Stoked to travel with our old friends and one of our favorite thrash bands Toxic Holocaust as well as getting blown away by Haunt every night. See you soon!!!"

Tickets are now available for purchase here.

Dates:

November

2 - Canton Hall - Dallas, TX

3 - Mohawk - Austin, TX

4 - Southport Music - New Orleans, LA

06 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

7 - Masquerade -Atlanta, GA

9 - Black Cat - Washington, DC

10 - The National - Richmond, VA (with GWAR)

11 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY

12 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

13 - Paradise - Boston, MA

15 - Metro - Chicago, IL

17 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

18 - Metro Music Hall -Salt Lake City, UT

20 - BossaNova Ballroom - Portland, OR

21 - Showbox @ The Market - Seattle, WA

23 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

24 - UC Theater - Berkeley, CA

25 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA *

26 - Observatory - Santa Ana, CA *

* no High On Fire