MUNICIPAL WASTE Debut “Breathe Grease” Music Video

Municipal Waste released their latest piece of toxic detritus, Slime And Punishment, back in June via Nuclear Blast Records. Not only did the album debut on multiple Billboard charts, it also saw the highest first week sales for the band. In celebration, they deliver a new music video for the album opener, “Breathe Grease”.

Directed by Rob "Whitey" McConnaughy, "Breathe Grease" is the epitome of all things you would expect from a Municipal Waste party and then some. Watch below:

Slime And Punishment is the first Waste album to be engineered by bassist Phil "Landphil" Hall at Blaze of Torment Studios in Richmond, VA. Mixing and mastering was completed by Bill Metoyer (Slayer, W.A.S.P., Dark Angel) in Hollywood, CA.

The cover artwork was created by the bands good friend, Andrei Bouzikov. This is the fourth cover he has created for them as he was responsible for the art for Massive Aggressive, The Art Of Partying, and the split with Toxic Holocaust - Toxic Waste.

Tracklisting:

“Breathe Grease”

“Enjoy The Night”

“Dingy Situations”

“Shrednecks”

“Poison The Preacher”

“Bourbon Discipline”

“Parole Violators”

“Slime And Punishment”

“Amateur Sketch”

“Excessive Celebration”

“Low Tolerance”

“Under The Waste Command”

“Death Proof”

“Think Fast”

"Slime And Punishment" video:

“Amateur Sketch”:

Municipal Waste’s live itinerary can be found here.