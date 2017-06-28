MUNICIPAL WASTE Discuss Engineering Of Slime And Punishment Album; Video

Last Friday (June 23rd), Municipal Waste released their latest piece of toxic detritus, Slime And Punishment. Their sixth album is available via Nuclear Blast Records.

Slime And Punishment is the first Waste album to be engineered by bassist Phil "Landphil" Hall at Blaze of Torment Studios in Richmond, VA. Mixing and mastering was completed by Bill Metoyer (Slayer, W.A.S.P., Dark Angel) in Hollywood, CA.

In the new video below, the band discuss the engineering of the album. Says Phil "Landphil" Hall: "Instead of being at the mercy of another engineer, I can just get the music done in a way that I want to get it done. I think that it is a very good decision for anyone out that's interested in being in a band to try and learn how to use the recording technology that is available out there. It is much easier to get into than you think. As an artist, you are afforded a lot more possibilities with your music once you have a good understanding of tracking and how audio engineering works."

The cover artwork for the sixth album was created by the bands good friend, Andrei Bouzikov. This is the fourth cover he has created for them as he was responsible for the art for Massive Aggressive, The Art Of Partying, and the split with Toxic Holocaust - Toxic Waste.

Tracklisting:

“Breathe Grease”

“Enjoy The Night”

“Dingy Situations”

“Shrednecks”

“Poison The Preacher”

“Bourbon Discipline”

“Parole Violators”

“Slime And Punishment”

“Amateur Sketch”

“Excessive Celebration”

“Low Tolerance”

“Under The Waste Command”

“Death Proof”

“Think Fast”

"Slime And Punishment" video:

“Amateur Sketch”:

Municipal Waste’s live itinerary can be found here.