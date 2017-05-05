MUNICIPAL WASTE Discuss Recording Of Slime And Punishment Album - "Tracking At Home Makes It A Lot Less Stressful"; Video

Richmond, Virginia's Municipal Waste barrel back onto the scene with their latest piece of toxic detritus, Slime And Punishment. Their sixth album will be released on June 23rd via Nuclear Blast Records. In the video below, Tony Foresta and Phil "Landphil" Hall discuss what it was like recording at Phil's studio, Blaze of Torment.

"Tracking at home makes it a lot less stressful," comments Phil "Landphil" Hall. "We don't have to worry about looking at the clock or answering to anybody else's schedule. We just set our own schedule and make the album happen in a way that is convenient for us.”

Slime And Punishment is the first Waste album to be engineered by bassist Phil "Landphil" Hall at Blaze of Torment Studios in Richmond, VA. Mixing and mastering was completed by Bill Metoyer (Slayer, W.A.S.P., Dark Angel) in Hollywood, CA.

The cover artwork for the sixth album was created by the bands good friend, Andrei Bouzikov. This is the fourth cover he has created for them as he was responsible for the art for Massive Aggressive, The Art Of Partying, and the split with Toxic Holocaust - Toxic Waste.

Tracklisting:

“Breathe Grease”

“Enjoy The Night”

“Dingy Situations”

“Shrednecks”

“Poison The Preacher”

“Bourbon Discipline”

“Parole Violators”

“Slime And Punishment”

“Amateur Sketch”

“Excessive Celebration”

“Low Tolerance”

“Under The Waste Command”

“Death Proof”

“Think Fast”

“Amateur Sketch”:

The album will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- Green with Yellow Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 500 worldwide)

- Bottle Green Vinyl (Limited to 2300 worldwide)

- Lunch Box Edition: includes CD jewel + T-shirt + Enamel Pin + Sports Bottle + Metal Lunch Box (Limited to 250 worldwide)

- Green Cassette (Limited to 350 worldwide)

Pre-order Slime And Punishment in the format of your choice here. Order your copy of the album digitally on iTunes and Amazon Music and receive a download for "Amateur Sketch" instantly.

Municipal Waste’s live itinerary can be found here.