MUNICIPAL WASTE Featured In New Bus Invaders Episode; Video

December 4, 2017, an hour ago

This new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, takes you inside the touring vehicle of the speed metal punk band, Municipal Waste. Watch below:

Municipal Waste are hitting the road this December for three exclusive East coast shows. The band will play Philadelphia, Boston and Washington D.C. with Southern California-based hardcore metal-punks and label mates, Nails as direct support. Opening the shows are Macabre and Shitfucker.

Dates:

December
15 - Philadelphia, PA - Trocadero
16 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
17 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

