MUNICIPAL WASTE Featured In New Bus Invaders Episode; Video

This new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, takes you inside the touring vehicle of the speed metal punk band, Municipal Waste. Watch below:

Municipal Waste are hitting the road this December for three exclusive East coast shows. The band will play Philadelphia, Boston and Washington D.C. with Southern California-based hardcore metal-punks and label mates, Nails as direct support. Opening the shows are Macabre and Shitfucker.

Dates:

December

15 - Philadelphia, PA - Trocadero

16 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

17 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club