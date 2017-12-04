MUNICIPAL WASTE Featured In New Bus Invaders Episode; Video
This new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, takes you inside the touring vehicle of the speed metal punk band, Municipal Waste. Watch below:
Municipal Waste are hitting the road this December for three exclusive East coast shows. The band will play Philadelphia, Boston and Washington D.C. with Southern California-based hardcore metal-punks and label mates, Nails as direct support. Opening the shows are Macabre and Shitfucker.
Dates:
December
15 - Philadelphia, PA - Trocadero
16 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
17 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club