MUNICIPAL WASTE Featured In New Dream Tour Episode; Video

Digital Tour Bus have released a new episode of their series, Dream Tour, in which Richmond Virginia's Municipal Waste discuss their ultimate tour lineup. Watch below:

Municipal Waste are hitting the road this December for three exclusive East coast shows. The band will play Philadelphia, Boston and Washington D.C. with Southern California-based hardcore metal-punks and label mates, Nails as direct support. Opening the shows are Macabre and Shitfucker.

Municipal Waste released Slime And Punishment on June 23rd via Nuclear Blast. It is the first Waste album to be engineered by bassist Phil "Landphil" Hall at Blaze of Torment Studios in Richmond, VA. Mixing and mastering was completed by Bill Metoyer (Slayer, W.A.S.P., Lizzy Borden and Dark Angel) in Hollywood, CA.

Nails released You Will Never Be One Of Us on June 17th via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. The album was recorded, mixed and produced by Kurt Ballou (Converge, High On Fire, Vallenfyre, Misery Index, Today Is The Day).

Dates:

December

15 - Philadelphia, PA - Trocadero

16 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

17 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club