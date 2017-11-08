MUNICIPAL WASTE Guitarist RYAN WASTE Launches Living Fast Episode #4; Video

November 8, 2017, 39 minutes ago

news heavy metal municipal waste ryan waste

Episode #4 of Living Fast, the heavy metal talk show created by Municipal Waste guitarist Ryan Waste, is available for streaming below.

Municipal Waste are hitting the road this December for three exclusive East coast shows. The band will play Philadelphia, Boston and Washington D.C. with Southern California-based hardcore metal-punks and label mates, Nails as direct support. Opening the shows are Macabre and Shitfucker.

Dates:

December
15 - Philadelphia, PA - Trocadero
16 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
17 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

