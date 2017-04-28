MUNICIPAL WASTE To Release Slime And Punishment Album In June; “Amateur Sketch” Single Streaming

Equipped with a crushing sound that will implode both your soul and skull, Richmond Virginia's Municipal Waste barrel back onto the scene with their latest piece of toxic detritus, Slime And Punishment. The sixth album will be released on June 23rd via Nuclear Blast Records. The first single, "Amateur Sketch”, is available for streaming below.

Ryan Waste states, "We've been getting punished for the last five years by people asking for a new album. Now we're here to return the favor with an aural onslaught of speed metal punk. Enjoy a taste of slime courtesy of the Waste."

"We're sorry this took so long" comments vocalist Tony Foresta. “That was our bad. It feels good to be back musically kicking you in the balls... and or titties."

Slime And Punishment is the first Waste album to be engineered by bassist Phil "Landphil" Hall at Blaze of Torment Studios in Richmond, VA. Mixing and mastering was completed by Bill Metoyer (Slayer, W.A.S.P., Dark Angel) in Hollywood, CA.

The cover artwork for the sixth album was created by the bands good friend, Andrei Bouzikov. This is the fourth cover he has created for them as he was responsible for the art for Massive Aggressive, The Art Of Partying, and the split with Toxic Holocaust - Toxic Waste.

Tracklisting:

“Breathe Grease”

“Enjoy The Night”

“Dingy Situations”

“Shrednecks”

“Poison The Preacher”

“Bourbon Discipline”

“Parole Violators”

“Slime And Punishment”

“Amateur Sketch”

“Excessive Celebration”

“Low Tolerance”

“Under The Waste Command”

“Death Proof”

“Think Fast”

“Amateur Sketch”:

The album will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- Green with Yellow Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 500 worldwide)

- Bottle Green Vinyl (Limited to 2300 worldwide)

- Lunch Box Edition: includes CD jewel + T-shirt + Enamel Pin + Sports Bottle + Metal Lunch Box (Limited to 250 worldwide)

- Green Cassette (Limited to 350 worldwide)

Pre-order Slime And Punishment in the format of your choice here. Order your copy of the album digitally on iTunes and Amazon Music and receive a download for "Amateur Sketch" instantly.

Municipal Waste’s live itinerary can be found here.