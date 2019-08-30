MUNICIPAL WASTE To Release The Last Rager EP In October; "Wave Of Death" Music Video Posted

Richmond, Virginia's Municipal Waste announce their latest offering, The Last Rager EP, out on October 11 via Nuclear Blast.

Back with four ripper tracks that embrace all the band's punk and street metal roots without clutching the past. That honest formula has led the Waste to innovate the festival scene with the opening track and party of the summer, “Wave of Death”. Watch the music video that was edited by Mark Reâtegui from footage compiled from the band's roadie Scotty Tankcrimes from the last couple of tours, below.

The Last Rager EP was recorded by LandPhil Hall at Blaze of Torment Studios in Richmond, VA with additional engineering completed by Josh Hall. The EP was mixed by Rob Caldwell while mastering was handled by Joel Grind. The artwork was created by Brian Crabaugh.

The Last Rager EP will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- Vinyl

- Black Vinyl

* Green Vinyl (limited to 300)

* Yellow W/Blue Splatter Vinyl (limited to 1000)

* Green/Black Swirl Vinyl (limited to 200)

* Orange/Red Splatter Vinyl (limited to 500)

- Cassette

* Black (limited to 300)

- T-shirt Bundle

* Includes T-shirt + CD Jewel Case

The Last Rager tracklisting:

"Wave Of Death"

"Car-Nivore (Street Meat)"

"Rum For Your Life"

"The Last Rager"

"Wave Of Death" video:

Find the band's tour itinerary