Murder In The Front Row Documentary Featuring METALLICA, EXODUS, SLAYER, And More Announces New York Comic Con Panel

After premieres in San Francisco and London in the spring, the lauded documentary Murder In The Front Row: The San Francisco Bay Area Thrash Metal Story took to the road this summer, with screenings across the US and internationally, at Alamo Drafthouses, art house cinemas, music venues and film festivals.

Today, Murder In The Front Row is thrilled to announce a panel discussion during this year's New York Comic Con, entitled 'Metal's Influence Within Today's Comic Con Culture', October 3 at 6:45 PM, featuring director Adam Dubin, Alex Skolnick (Testament/Metal Allegiance), Brian Lew (co-author, Murder In The Front Row), Brian Posehn (comedian, narrator of Murder In The Front Row), Brian Pulido (founder/publisher Coffin Comics), moderted by Kory Grow (senior writer, Rolling Stone). In addition, Murder In The Front Row has added dozens of new screenings including September 20-26 in Seattle, October 1 in New York City, October 16 in Los Angeles.

Directed by Adam Dubin (Beastie Boys “Fight For Your Right to Party” & "No Sleep ‘til Brooklyn”), the film contains over fifty interviews with various metal stalwarts, (including Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer, Anthrax, Exodus, Testament, and Death Angel), telling its tall tales through a mix of first-person interviews, animation and narration by comedian Brian Posehn - watch the trailer below.

Narratively, MITFR follows the story of a group of young kids in Northern California with a shared passion for heavy rock bands like UFO, Iron Maiden and Motorhead. “These are just good stories, and they are very human stories,” says Dubin. “All these bands were mainly from England, and they never really toured the West Coast, so these young people started creating their own music, starting their own fanzines, booking clubs and trading tapes. These were people who were adamant about music and the bands, but also each other.”

The documentary is loosely based on a 2012 photo journal of the same name by Harald Oimoen and Brian Lew. “What I loved about the book is that it wasn’t just about Metallica,” continues Adam. “It was documenting a vibrant scene, where all the bands were equal and there was real camaraderie. The photos captured the sweat of the clubs, the ringing in your ears and the power of young people. Harald and Brian captured the humanity of it, and they understood that I was somebody who could bring that out in a film.”

Screenings:

September

8 - Raleigh, NC - Alamo Drafthouse (7 PM)

10 - Brooklyn, NY - Alamo Drafthouse (sold out)

10 - Dallas, TX - Alamo Drafthouse (Lake Highlands)

10 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo Drafthouse (Park North 7:30 PM + 8:30 PM)

12 - Winchester, VA - Alamo Drafthouse (7:30 PM)

12 - San Francisco, CA - Alamo Drafthouse (sold out)

13 - Brooklyn, NY - Alamo Drafthouse (10 PM)

13 - Corpus Christi, TX - Alamo Drafthouse (9 PM)

13-19 - Denver, CO - Alamo Drafthouse (Sloans Lake)

14 - San Francisco, CA - Roxie Theater (9:15 PM)

16 - Denver, CO - Alamo Drafthouse (Littleton)

16 - Denton, TX - Alamo Drafthouse

16-17 - Long Beach, CA - Art Theatre

17 - Dallas, TX - Alamo Drafthouse (Richmond Hills)

17 - Eindhoven, NL - LAB-1

19 - Athens, GR - Athens International Film Festival

20-26 - Seattle, WA - Grand Illusion Cinema

21 - Denver, CO - Alamo Drafthouse (Westminster)

22 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop (5:30 PM)

24 - Dallas, TX - Alamo Drafthouse (Cedars)

26 - Oakland, CA - Oakland International Film Festival (Regal Jack London 8:45 PM)

27 - Omaha, NE - Alamo Drafthouse

28 - Window Rock, AZ - Goen Cinemas

30 - Dallas, TX - Alamo Drafthouse (Richardson)

October

1 - New York, NY - IFC Center

3 - New York, NY - NY Comic Con (6:45 PM)

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Harris Theater (8 PM)

November

16 - Huntington, NY - Cinema Arts Centre

December

16 - Athens, GR - Gagarin 205 (Gimme Shelter Film Festival)