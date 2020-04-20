MURDER IN THE FRONT ROW Documentary Featuring METALLICA, EXODUS, SLAYER, And More: Influences Trailer

Murder In The Front Row: The San Francisco Bay Area Thrash Metal Story, featuring interviews with Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer, Anthrax, Exodus, Testament, Death Angel, Possessed and many more, will be released on DVD, Deluxe DVD, 4K and HD via MVD on April 24. Pre-order your copy here.

Murder In The Front Row: The San Francisco Bay Area Thrash Metal Story is the tale of a small group of dedicated Bay Area headbangers that shunned the hard rock of MTV and Hollywood hairspray bands in favor of a more dangerous brand of metal that became known as thrash.



From the tape trading network to the clubs to the record stores and fanzines, director Adam Dubin reveals how the scene nurtured the music and the music spawned a movement. A new trailer, titled Influences, can be seen below.

Murder In The Front Row is told through powerful first person testimony and stunning animation and photography. The film is a social study of a group of young people defying the odds and building something essential for themselves. Narrated by Brian Posehn.