Murder In The Front Row Documentary Featuring METALLICA, EXODUS, SLAYER, MEGADETH, ANTHRAX To Make UK Premiere At House Of Vans London On June 19

Murder In The Front Row: The San Francisco Bay Area Thrash Metal Story will make its UK premiere with at House Of Vans London next Wednesday, June 19 at 7 PM.

Directed by Adam Dubin (Beastie Boys “Fight For Your Right to Party” and "No Sleep ‘til Brooklyn”), the film contains over fifty interviews with various metal stalwarts, (including Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer, Anthrax, Exodus, Testament, and Death Angel), telling its tall tales through a mix of first-person interviews, animation and narration by comedian Brian Posehn.

The Murder In The Front Row premiere will be taking place along with a special exhibition celebrating the history of Metallica, including unseen photography and memorabilia.

“These are just good stories, and they are very human stories,” says Dubin. Narratively, MITFR follows the story of a group of young kids in Northern California with a shared passion for heavy rock bands like UFO, Iron Maiden and Motorhead. “All these bands were mainly from England, and they never really toured the West Coast,” says Dubin. “So these young people started creating their own music, starting their own fanzines, booking clubs and trading tapes. These were people who were adamant about music and the bands, but also each other.”

The documentary is loosely based on a 2012 photojournal of the same name by Harald Oimoen and Brian Lew. “What I loved about the book is that it wasn’t just about Metallica,” says Dubin. “It was documenting a vibrant scene, where all the bands were equal and there was real camaraderie. The photos captured the sweat of the clubs, the ringing in your ears and the power of young people. Harald and Brian captured the humanity of it, and they understood that I was somebody who could bring that out in a film.”

A veteran music and comedy documentarian, Dubin is an ideal match for the film's subject matter. The New York native and NYU graduate (where he roomed with mega-producer Rick Rubin) has directed a number of documentaries for Metallica over the years, including their multi-platinum A Year And A Half In The Life Of Metallica Parts 1 & 2, Hit the Lights: The Making of Metallica Through the Never and Freeze 'em All: Metallica in Antarctica, along with the band’s music video for “Nothing Else Matters.”