MURDER MADE GOD Sign With Unique Leader Records

Greek technical death metal group Murder Made God have officially the joined the Unique Leader Records roster. The band is hard at work writing their third full length and Unique Leader debut and are expected to enter the studio in the coming months.

The band said in a collective statement, "It’s an honor for us to join forces with Unique Leader Records and be part of such a great roster. We are working hard for the forthcoming album and soon we will be able to deliver a really special release. Moreover, some new elements will demonstrate that we are taking our music to a new level. This partnership with Unique Leader is a huge step for the band’s progress and of course an opportunity to reach some new audiences worldwide."

Greek technical death metal group Murder Made God was formed in 2011 and saw the members hugely refining the sound that they had developed in their previous bands. They wasted no time getting into the studio and before the year’s end they had released a 3 song demo which was met with praise from both fans and critics alike. The band continued to build their momentum with the release of their debut full length Irreverence in 2013. Many shows and a tour with Hour of Penance and Abhorrent Decimation later the band released their second album Enslaved in 2016 on Comatose Music.