MURDER MADE GOD Streaming New Song "World Defect"

Greek death metal group, Murder Made God, are streaming the new track, "World Defect", featured on their forthcoming third album and Unique Leader debut, Endless Return, to be unleashed onto the world on September 20. Listen to the song below.

With an ominous, reverb drenched intro setting the tone, the song shows the band expanding on their frantic, relentlessly bleak, and relentlessly bludgeoning sound by delving further into the dark, doom drenched atmospherics and stunning ferocity that they have become known for. Watch the clip below.

The merciless and jaw droppingly technical 10-track album was recorded at Stelthsound Studios in Thessaloniki, Greece and features artwork by Dixon Jong of Intuitive Designs.

Murder Made God commented, "Endless Return sees us achieving a new level of sophisticated, intense and atmospheric low tuned Modern Brutality. It is everything that the band is all about.”

Tracklisting:

"Alive"

"World Defect"

"Darkness Thy Gift"

"Gates of No Return"

"Trials and Enemies"

"Cognitive Dissonance"

"A Final Conflict"

"The Sword"

"Love of Fate (Amor Fati)"

"Victa Morte"

"World Defect":

"Alive" lyric video:

Murder Made God was formed in 2011 and saw the members hugely refining the sound that they had developed in their previous bands. They wasted no time getting into the studio and before the year’s end they had released a 3-song demo which was met with praise from both fans and critics alike. The band continued to build their momentum with the release of their debut full length Irreverence in 2013. Many shows and a tour with Hour of Penance and Abhorrent Decimation later the band released their second album Enslaved in 2016 on Comatose Music.