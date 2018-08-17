MURDERDOLLS - Fan-Filmed Video Of "People Hate Me" From BEN GRAVES Celebration Of Life

On Thursday, August 16th, a partially reunited Murderdolls - featuring three original members: vocalist Wednesday 13, bassist Eric Griffin, and guitarist Acey Slade - enlisted the help of guitarist Alex Kane and drummer Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Danzig) to honour their drummer Ben Graves (Pretty Boy Floyd, Dope), who passed away on May 9th 2018, at age 45, following a year long battle with cancer.

Murderdolls performed at Lucky Strike Live in Hollywood, California. This was the first time in over a decade that W13, Griffin, and Slade had come together on stage. Fan-filmed video of "People Hate Me", which initially appeared on the 2002 album Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls, can be enjoyed below.