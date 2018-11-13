MURDERER'S ROW Featuring DAVID GLEN EISLEY, BOB KULICK Release Music Video For 1996 Track "India"

Vocalist David Glen Eisley (ex-Giuffria) and guitarist Bob Kulick (KISS, W.A.S.P., Meatloaf) have released a new music video for the song "India", taken off of the 1996 Murderer's Row album, recently reissued via Cherry Red Records. Watch below.

In a new interview with The Metal Voice, Bob Kulick talks about the re-release, KISS, Meatloaf, .W.A.S.P., and more.

Says Bob, "It is a reissue but most fans would have never heard the vast majority of what is on this reissue album. For the following reasons, for one it was released a long time ago in 1996 and second because it was never officially released in a few territories and last because it includes a second disc of demo remixes no one has ever heard before. People will find this album to be a lost nugget of gold. You will recognize the people involved like Jimmy Waldo (Alcatraz), David Glen Eisley (ex- Giuffria) bassist Chuck Wright (Quiet Riot) drummer Drummer Jay Schellenbaum (Asia). Most people will have not heard this so it will appear to be something brand new and we will also be releasing a brand new music video for the album for the song India to support the album."

Produced by Bob Kulick, Jimmy Waldo and David Glen Eisley, and engineered by Pat Regan, the self-titled Murderer’s Row CD now includes a second disc of unreleased bonus tracks of rough mixes of the entire album

Few rock musicians have a history as varied and impressive as influential lead guitarist Bob Kulick. In the 1970s, Bob worked with KISS on Alive II, followed by Unmasked and Killers, as well as Paul Stanley’s 1978 solo LP. Bob’s younger brother, Bruce Kulick, would go on to join KISS for a number of years. Bob also found time to play on Lou Reed’s Coney Island Baby (1975), Michael Bolton’s 1983 debut, W.A.S.P.'s The Crimson Idol (1992) and Still Not Black Enough (1995), in addition to a long running collaboration with MeatLoaf, from touring the Bat Out Of Hell LP, through to 1987’s Live At Wembley album, and also two albums with Balance in the early 80s. In the 1990s he recorded with Blackthorne alongside former Rainbow vocalist Graham Bonnet, as well as the hard rock group, Skull, who released their sole LP, No Bones About It in 1991.

Which brings us to the short-lived Murderer’s Row, where Bob was joined by Jimmy Waldo on keyboards, who has had as varied a career as Kulick, having played with Alcatrazz, Blackthorne (alongside Kulick), Graham Bonnet Band, New England and Quiet Riot. The band were fronted by David Glen Eisley, who had previously sung lead vocals for the bands Sorcery (1980 - 1983), Giuffria (1983 - 1988) and Dirty White Boy (1988 - 1991) before joining Bob and Jimmy in Murderer’s Row. Drummer Jay Schellenbaum had played with Asia, Circa and Hurricane, with the lineup completed by bassist Chuck Wright.

The set includes a new essay from Malcolm Dome, based on recent interviews with Bob Kulick, Jimmy Waldo and David Glen Eisley, discussing how the band formed and the making of the record. Murderer’s Row should appeal to fans of commercial, hard rock, and bands such as KISS, Blackthorne and MeatLoaf.

Get the album here.

Tracklisting:

Disc One: Original Album

"Blood On Fire"

"Suicide Saloon"

"India"

"Red Rain Fallin’"

"Skeletons In The Closet"

"Man In The Black Hat"

"Raven’s Eye"

"Bad Side Of Love"

"Hangman’s Moon"

"Overdrive"

Disc Two: Rough Mixes

"Bad Side Of Love"

"Blood On Fire"

"Raven’s Eye"

"India"

"Overdrive"

"Hangman’s Moon"

"Suicide Saloon"

"Skeletons In The Closet"

"Man In The Black Hat"

"Red Rain Fallin’"

"India" video: