MUSHROOMHEAD Featured In New Episode Of Bus Invaders; Video

This new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, takeS you inside the touring vehicle of Cleveland, Ohio's Mushroomhead.

Earlier this year, Mushroomhead signed a worldwide recording deal with Napalm Records.

Mushroomhead are one of the most unique and adventurous alternative metal bands working today. Known for their stunningly theatrical live show and artsy masks, this innovative band has forged new ground in the rock world and influenced many other bands to push the envelope and bring art into rock. Formed in the early-1990s in Cleveland, Ohio, the band’s combination of metal, rock and atmospheric elements has struck a chord with thousands of fans worldwide.

Drummer Skinny on signing with Napalm, “We are grateful for the opportunity to be part of the Napalm roster! None of this would be possible without all of the support we’ve received over the last 25 years.. To the ALL the band members, the road crews, the labels, our families, our friends & our fans.. Thank you all.”

Napalm Records CEO Thomas Caser comments "They are one of the most exciting acts in the metal world! The conceptual Mushroomhead, who've always had their finger on the pulse, will shock the world with their upcoming releases and tours. We are extremely proud to partner with this incredible act!"

Be sure to check out Mushroomhead on tour and stay tuned for more news on their upcoming album.

Lineup:

Mr.Rauckhorst - Vocals

Amann - Vocals

Ms.Jackie - Vocals

Dr.F - Keyboards & Bass guitar

Tankx - Guitar

Stitch - Keyboards & Samples

Diablo - Drums/Percussion

Skinny - Drums/Percussion

(Photo - Abe Robinson)