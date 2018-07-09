MUSHROOMHEAD Pay Tribute To The Evil Dead In New Music Video

Cleveland, Ohio-based metal band Mushroomhead recently announced the release of their upcoming DVD, entitled Volume III, a follow up to the DVD's Volume 1 (2005) and Volume 2 (2008). The DVD is set to hit retailers on August 17th via Megaforce Records and will feature over 90 minutes of new material - including new music videos, backstage antics, and exclusive never-seen-before content. Pre-orders are available now via Amazon.

Mushroomhead has released a brand new, terrifying, cinema-quality music video for the alternate version of their track, "We Are The Truth", cut from their most recent and successful charting album, The Righteous & The Butterfly (the album debuted at #20 on the Billboard Top 200, #1 on the Billboard Independent Chart, and #1 on the Billboard Hard Rock Chart). The track and video feature Jackie Laponza of Unsaid Fate on guest vocals.

Impressively, the video is a complete DIY production, featuring sets the band built themselves and shot in their hometown of Cleveland. Watch it now:

"As you can imagine, the entire Mushroomhead camp is heavily into horror films," says producer / drummer / founder Steve "Skinny" Felton. "So, we decided to do an Evil Dead tribute. Dr. F, Stitch and myself were responsible for all set designs. I think the end result is very creepy and a lot of fun."

Get another taste of the high-quality video on Volume III via the official video trailer:

In celebration of the DVD release, Mushroomhead will headline The Summer Of Screams Tour this summer, presented by Scream Factory and Dread Central. Joining Mushroomhead on The Summer Of Screams Tour will be Powerman 5000 (on select dates), The Browning, Psychostick (on select dates), Kissing Candice, Unsaid Fate, Voodoo Terror Tribe (on select dates), and Earth Caller (on select dates).

The Summer Of Screams Tour will run for 25 dates across North America, beginning on August 17th and running until September 15th. Tickets are on sale now.

Tour dates:

August

17 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

19 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile West

21 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow

22 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

23 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shaka’s

24 - Spartanburg, SC - GroundZero

25 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks Music Hall

26 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall

28 - Houston, TX - Houston Underground

29 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

30 - Laredo, TX - Ethos Live

31 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club

September

2 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

4 - Orangevale, CA - The Boardwalk

5 - Portland, OR - Dante's

6 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur

7 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

9 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater

11 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock

12 - Waterloo, IA - Spicoli's

13 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

14 - Ringle, WI - Q & Z Expo Center

15 - Chicago, IL - Patio Theater

Powerman 5000 (Sept 2nd - Sept 15th)

Psychostick (Aug 17th - Aug 31st)

Voodoo Terror Tribe (Aug 17th - Aug 30th)

Earth Caller (Aug 31st - Sept 15th)