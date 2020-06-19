MUSHROOMHEAD Reveal Behind The Scenes Footage From "Seen It All" Video Shoot; New Album Out Now

Mushroomhead have released their new full-length oeuvre, A Wonderful Life - the eighth release of their benchmark career - via Napalm Records.

Today, following the release of their cinematic, post-apocalyptic music video experience for "The Heresy" and the video that launched A Wonderful Life, "Seen It All" (which has garnered over 1.3 million views to date), Mushroomhead reveal a special release-day treat for their dedicated fans. Check out some new, exclusive behind the scenes footage from the "Seen It All" music video shoot, specially-curated by Mushroomhead mastermind and drummer/percussionist Skinny, below:

A Wonderful Life clocks in at a whopping 70+ minutes with its four bonus tracks - leaving a total of 17 stellar compositions in its wake for fans to devour. Available in several enticing formats, A Wonderful Life is accented by the sharp production of band mastermind/drummer Skinny, as well as the standout mixing prowess of Matt Wallace (Faith No More, 3 Doors Down), also recognized for his work on the band’s classic offering XIII.

At its start, an ominous choir invites the listener into A Wonderful Life - introductory track “A Requiem For Tomorrow” smoothly shifts into an industrial-metal inspired, grooving punch to the gut juxtaposed with a melodic, synth-laden chorus. This sets the stage for stocky, chant-worthy anthems such as “Seen It All” and hair-raising, politically-inclined tracks like “The Heresy” and “Carry On”, both featuring the sinister multi-voice attack of new full-time vocalist Ms. Jackie and returning longtime vocalist J Mann, with an extra strike from aforementioned new vocalist Mr. Rauckhorst on the latter. Tracks like “What A Shame”, “I Am The One” and “Madness Within” will prove a treat for new and diehard Mushroomhead fans alike - providing the macabre inspiration followers have come to crave with a weighty dose of galloping drums and bone-rattling guitars, to boot.

Mushroomhead attacks track after track with a refreshed focus, delivering a carefully-curated selection of certified future hits. A Wonderful Life re-cements the band’s position as one of the most consistently impactful heavy bands of our generation.

A Wonderful Life is available in the following formats*:

- CD Digipak

- 2 LP Gatefold Black + Mask

- Digital Album

- 2 LP Gatefold Gold / Black Inkspot + Mask

- Skateboard

* All first edition vinyl pressings of A Wonderful Life include a cardboard punch out mask to help you become the next member of Mushroomhead.

A Wonderful Life tracklisting:

"A Requiem For Tomorrow"

"Madness Within"

"Seen It All"

"The Heresy"

"What A Shame"

"Pulse"

"Carry On"

"The Time Has Come"

"11th Hour"

"I Am The One"

"The Flood"

"Where The End Begins"

"Confutatis"

"To The Front" (Bonus Track)

"Sound Of Destruction" (Bonus Track)

"Another Ghost" (Bonus Track)

"Lacrimosa" (Bonus Track)

“The Heresy” video:

"Seen It All" video:

Mushroomhead is:

Mr. Rauckhorst - Vocals

J Mann - Vocals

Ms. Jackie - Vocals

Dr. F - Keyboards & Bass guitar

Tankx - Guitar

Stitch - Keyboards & Samples

Diablo - Drums/Percussion

Skinny - Drums/Percussion