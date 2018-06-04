MUSHROOMHEAD To Headline Summer Of Screams Tour; POWERMAN 5000, PSYCHOSTICK, VOODOO TERROR TRIBE, EARTH CALLER To Appear On Select Dates

Mushroomhead, one of metal’s most unique and adventurous bands, will headline the inaugural edition of the Summer Of Screams Tour - presented by Scream Factory and Dread Central.

Joining Mushroomhead on the tour will be Powerman 5000 (on select dates), The Browning, Psychostick (on select dates), Kissing Candice, Unsaid Fate, Voodoo Terror Tribe (on select dates), and Earth Caller (on select dates).

The Summer Of Screams Tour will run for 25 dates across North America, beginning on August 17th and running until September 15th. Tickets are set to go on sale Wednesday June 6th at 12PM ET / 9AM PT.

Tour dates:

August

17 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

19 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile West

21 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow

22 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

23 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shaka’s

24 - Spartanburg, SC - GroundZero

25 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks Music Hall

26 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall

28 - Houston, TX - Houston Underground

29 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

30 - Laredo, TX - Ethos Live

31 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club

September

2 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

4 - Orangevale, CA - The Boardwalk

5 - Portland, OR - Dante's

6 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur

7 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

9 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater

11 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock

12 - Waterloo, IA - Spicoli's

13 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

14 - Ringle, WI - Q & Z Expo Center

15 - Chicago, IL - Patio Theater

Powerman 5000 (9/2 - 9/15)

Psychostick (8/17 - 8/31)

Voodoo Terror Tribe (8/17 - 8/30)

Earth Caller (8/31 - 9/15)