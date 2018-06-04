MUSHROOMHEAD To Headline Summer Of Screams Tour; POWERMAN 5000, PSYCHOSTICK, VOODOO TERROR TRIBE, EARTH CALLER To Appear On Select Dates
June 4, 2018, an hour ago
Mushroomhead, one of metal’s most unique and adventurous bands, will headline the inaugural edition of the Summer Of Screams Tour - presented by Scream Factory and Dread Central.
Joining Mushroomhead on the tour will be Powerman 5000 (on select dates), The Browning, Psychostick (on select dates), Kissing Candice, Unsaid Fate, Voodoo Terror Tribe (on select dates), and Earth Caller (on select dates).
The Summer Of Screams Tour will run for 25 dates across North America, beginning on August 17th and running until September 15th. Tickets are set to go on sale Wednesday June 6th at 12PM ET / 9AM PT.
Tour dates:
August
17 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater
18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater
19 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile West
21 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow
22 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
23 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shaka’s
24 - Spartanburg, SC - GroundZero
25 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks Music Hall
26 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall
28 - Houston, TX - Houston Underground
29 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
30 - Laredo, TX - Ethos Live
31 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club
September
2 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
4 - Orangevale, CA - The Boardwalk
5 - Portland, OR - Dante's
6 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur
7 - Billings, MT - Pub Station
8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
9 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater
11 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock
12 - Waterloo, IA - Spicoli's
13 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
14 - Ringle, WI - Q & Z Expo Center
15 - Chicago, IL - Patio Theater
Powerman 5000 (9/2 - 9/15)
Psychostick (8/17 - 8/31)
Voodoo Terror Tribe (8/17 - 8/30)
Earth Caller (8/31 - 9/15)