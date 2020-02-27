MUSHROOMHEAD To Launch European Tour In Germany

Mushroomhead has just announced a new tour, starting on July 1, travelling from Germany, through the Netherlands and France, amongst other countries.

This band is not only known for its stunningly theatrical live performances and artsy masks - being truly innovative, Mushroomhead has forged new ground in the rock/metal world and influenced many other to push the envelope by merging new forms of art into rock. The distinguished combination of metal, rap, rock and atmospheric elements draws the listener into a different cosmos, creating a desire for more.

Tour dates:

July (with Bloodsucking Zombies From Outer Space, Maddison)

1 - Essen, Germany - Turock

2 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Q-Factory

3 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

4 - Colombier-Saugnieu, France - Plane'R Fest

5 - Wetzikon, Switzerland - Hall Of Fame

6 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

7 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

8 - Berlin, Germany - Nuke Club

9 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

10 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett

11 - Nordheim, Germany - Sunstorm Open Air

12 - Kiev, Ukraine - Atlas Weekend

(Photo - Abe Robinson)