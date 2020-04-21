MUSHROOMHEAD To Release A Wonderful Life Album In June; "Seen It All" Music Video Posted

For the better part of the past five years, masked metal machine Mushroomhead have been crafting the epic follow up to their monumental 2014 full-length album, The Righteous & The Butterfly - waiting ever-so-patiently to drop their next collection of anthems. The Cleveland collective make their prodigious return with the new full-length oeuvre, A Wonderful Life - the eighth release of their benchmark career - out June 19 via Napalm Records.

Available in several enticing formats, A Wonderful Life clocks in at a whopping 70+ minutes with its four bonus tracks - leaving a total of 17 stellar compositions in its wake for fans to devour. A Wonderful Life is accented by the sharp production of band mastermind/drummer Skinny, as well as the standout mixing prowess of Matt Wallace (Faith No More, 3 Doors Down), also recognized for his work on the band’s classic offering XIII.

Today, Mushroomhead have dropped their first new single - the arena-ready anthem “Seen It All”. The hair-raising earworm will have listeners chanting along in no time and is surefire proof that Mushroomhead are back in prime form. New full-time vocalist Mr. Rauckhorst leads the pack in an apropos cry for societal unity and marks a confident return for the band. Sing along and watch the new music video for “Seen It All” below.

At its start, an ominous choir invites the listener into A Wonderful Life - introductory track “A Requiem For Tomorrow” smoothly shifts into an industrial-metal inspired, grooving punch to the gut juxtaposed with a melodic, synth-laden chorus. This sets the stage for stocky, chant-worthy anthems such as “Seen It All” and hair-raising, politically-inclined tracks like “The Heresy” and “Carry On”, both featuring the sinister multi-voice attack of new full-time vocalist Ms. Jackie and returning longtime vocalist J Mann, with an extra strike from aforementioned new vocalist Mr. Rauckhorst on the latter. Tracks like “What A Shame”, “I Am The One” and “Madness Within” will prove a treat for new and diehard Mushroomhead fans alike - providing the macabre inspiration followers have come to crave with a weighty dose of galloping drums and bone-rattling guitars, to boot.

Mushroomhead attacks track after track with a refreshed focus, delivering a carefully-curated selection of certified future hits. A Wonderful Life re-cements the band’s position as one of the most consistently impactful heavy bands of our generation.

A Wonderful Life will be available in the following formats*:

- CD Digipak

- 2 LP Gatefold Black + Mask

- Digital Album

- 2 LP Gatefold Gold / Black Inkspot + Mask

- Skateboard

* All first edition vinyl pressings of A Wonderful Life include a cardboard punch out mask to help you become the next member of Mushroomhead.

Pre-order here.

A Wonderful Life tracklisting:

"A Requiem For Tomorrow"

"Madness Within"

"Seen It All"

"The Heresy"

"What A Shame"

"Pulse"

"Carry On"

"The Time Has Come"

"11th Hour"

"I Am The One"

"The Flood"

"Where The End Begins"

"Confutatis"

"To The Front" (Bonus Track)

"Sound Of Destruction" (Bonus Track)

"Another Ghost" (Bonus Track)

"Lacrimosa" (Bonus Track)

"Seen Tt All" video:

Mushroomhead is:

Mr. Rauckhorst - Vocals

J Mann - Vocals

Ms. Jackie - Vocals

Dr. F - Keyboards & Bass guitar

Tankx - Guitar

Stitch - Keyboards & Samples

Diablo - Drums/Percussion

Skinny - Drums/Percussion