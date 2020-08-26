Music Themed Slots Games

Music plays a huge part in our lives. It brings joy, positivity, and has you feeling upbeat. It only makes sense for slots developers to utilize music to create music-themed games.

You can find tons of music-themed slots, but not all of these will measure up to your expectations. Instead, we've selected five online slots that are sure to amplify the fun and entertainment as you play.

Karaoke Party

If you love to sing along to your favourite tunes, then why not enjoy the chance to do that as you play the slots? Whether you sing or not has nothing to do with the odds of winning, but a melody does make it more fun.

The game features symbols of friends and individuals at a karaoke bar. Landing three scatter symbols will result in a bonus round free spin, in which you have the chance to triple your winnings.

Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix is one of the most influential rock-star to date, so it makes sense to have a slots game that embodies his inspiring legacy. This game sports a 60s theme, the period when Jimi first shot to fame.

As you try to line up as many Hendrix images in a row as you can, listen to his classic tracks, like Purple Haze.

Guns N' Roses

Like Jimi Hendrix, Guns N' Roses have made a magnificent contribution to Rock ‘n Roll as one of the biggest bands worldwide.

The game features 5-reels and 20-paylines, allowing you to select your favourite Guns N' Roses songs as you play. It also has an abundance of great features, such as Legend Spins, Expanding Wilds, and Guitar Solo to keep you fully engaged.

Michael Jackson King of Pop

Michael Jackson: King of Pop gives you the chance to listen to MJ's greatest hits. Hit the slots alongside epic hits, such as Billie Jean, Beat It, and Smooth Criminal.

The game has 5-reels and 25-paylines with images of the "King of Pop" appearing as bonus and jackpot symbols. It also has special features, such as Moonwalk Wilds, Stacked Wilds, and Wheel Bonus, which results in double payouts, two reels turning wild, and a free spin.

The Phantom of the Opera

The Phantom of the Opera is one of the more popular staged opera shows, and the slots game lets you bring the fun home to your computer or mobile device.

The slot features images from the 2004 movie and gives players an amazing 243 ways to win. The game's soundtrack blends well with the aesthetic, dramatic and moving, as you try to spin the Phantom's mask symbol to activate free spins.

Let The Music Play

Music-themed slots based on stars and musicals give you the chance to listen to your favourite tunes while you spin. It adds another level of entertainment to your gaming experience.

Be sure to check out all the music-themed slots—there are plenty to offer. Remember to browse for the game that features the best payouts, and then enjoy the music.